BitTorrent (BTT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $171.66 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $171.66 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002737 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

