BlackCoin (BLK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.13 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0878 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 46.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00022930 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000778 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,720,741 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.