BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BERI opened at GBX 103.73 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.61 million and a P/E ratio of 11.06. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 54.28 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 99.86.

