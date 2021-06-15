BlackRock Inc. Buys 8,397,697 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,397,697 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $177,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,603,000 after buying an additional 32,386,503 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,685,000 after buying an additional 5,907,703 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,494,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,360,000 after buying an additional 1,393,400 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth $82,485,000. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,846,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,796,000 after buying an additional 1,424,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

