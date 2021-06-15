BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,178,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Rush Enterprises worth $158,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

RUSHA opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

