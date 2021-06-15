Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. 23,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,050. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.10. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

