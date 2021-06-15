Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $30.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $53,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 38,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $753,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,432.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,737. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BE traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.60. 43,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

