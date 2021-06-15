Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.120-1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-254.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.40 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.500-1.700 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

BCOR traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.29. 27,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1,791.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blucora has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $18.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

