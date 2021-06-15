Bluestein R H & Co. Raises Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,384 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,212,000 after acquiring an additional 306,964 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,476,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,979 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,980,000 after buying an additional 510,718 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -151.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

