Bluestein R H & Co. Raises Stock Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 100.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in ENI were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of E. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ENI by 502.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at about $240,000.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5813 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

