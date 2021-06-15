Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 886 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bluestein R H & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $157.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 409,822 shares of company stock valued at $75,089,295. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

