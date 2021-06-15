Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Rating Reiterated by Pi Financial

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Pi Financial in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CVE:BSR opened at C$1.68 on Monday. Bluestone Resources has a one year low of C$1.50 and a one year high of C$2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.43 and a current ratio of 20.57. The company has a market cap of C$252.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.63.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bluestone Resources will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

