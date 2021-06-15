B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 504.09 ($6.59).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

BME traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,224. The firm has a market cap of £5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.92. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 374.50 ($4.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 558.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

