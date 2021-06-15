BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,974,000 after acquiring an additional 632,790 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in Par Pacific by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 487,981 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,737,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 154,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 86.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 165,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 76,836 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PARR opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $968.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

