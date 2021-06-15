BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $308,000 Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THR. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Thermon Group by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,350,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after acquiring an additional 824,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Thermon Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,792,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,278,000 after acquiring an additional 190,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Thermon Group by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 179,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thermon Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after acquiring an additional 97,533 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.50 and a beta of 1.63. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

