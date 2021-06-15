BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $312,000 Stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 38.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

FMBH opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $709.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.99.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.47. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.