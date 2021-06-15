BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 88.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $19.47.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

