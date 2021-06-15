BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $344,000 Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $851.01 million, a P/E ratio of -58.33, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.94.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

