BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.
Shares of DMB stock opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $15.08.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
Read More: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.