BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 685 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,383.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,508.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,296.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

