Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will report $134.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.70 million. Bonanza Creek Energy posted sales of $36.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $880.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $872.40 million to $888.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on BCEI. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

BCEI opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 2.01. Bonanza Creek Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,498,000 after buying an additional 585,109 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 65,439 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,370,000 after purchasing an additional 907,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 87,245 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

