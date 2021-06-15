Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.100-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41 billion-8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.32 billion.

BAH stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.74. 698,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,038. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $70.11 and a one year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.57.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

