Booz Allen Hamilton’s (BAH) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.57.

NYSE BAH opened at $87.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $70.11 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.03.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,143,000 after purchasing an additional 281,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,476,000 after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

