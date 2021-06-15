Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 27,542 Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 91,736 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 33.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of QD stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.74, a current ratio of 24.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04. Qudian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.
Qudian Profile
Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.
