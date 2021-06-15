Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 27,542 Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QD. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 91,736 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 33.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QD stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.74, a current ratio of 24.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04. Qudian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $109.37 million during the quarter.

Qudian Profile

Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.

