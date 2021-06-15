Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.98

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Boston Properties has raised its dividend by 28.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $124.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

