BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BPMP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

NYSE:BPMP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.58. 426,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a current ratio of 15.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

