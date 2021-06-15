Brent D. Lang Sells 9,158 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $336,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. 117,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,426. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -175.23 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vocera Communications by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 41,888 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vocera Communications by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vocera Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.