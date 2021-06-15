Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Perrigo by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perrigo by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 107,452 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.95. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Perrigo’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

