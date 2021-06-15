Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,446 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $386.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $374.31. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $258.61 and a 1-year high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

