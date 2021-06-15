Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $1.92 Million in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth $49,316,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth $30,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 229.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after buying an additional 111,615 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 104,615 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC stock opened at $101.22 on Tuesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.00.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $649,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,861 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $644,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 in the last quarter. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.