Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,251 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,084,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after buying an additional 530,363 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,644,000 after buying an additional 102,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $202,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,704.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,458,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,059. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $454.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.17. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

