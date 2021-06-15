Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 11,689 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,689 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $231.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 89.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.60. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $231.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.52.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,230 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,331. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

