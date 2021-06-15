Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.01.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

