British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 70 ($0.91). 27,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,538. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.79. British Smaller Companies VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 71 ($0.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £101.94 million and a PE ratio of 14.00.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is making long term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted businesses. The Company’s objective is to provide investors with long-term tax free dividend yield while seeking to maintain the capital value of their investment, and maintain the Company’s status as a venture capital trust.

