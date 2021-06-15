Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the May 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSN. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,494,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $979,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Acquisition by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSN remained flat at $$9.98 during trading hours on Tuesday. 159,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,964. Broadstone Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

