Brokerages Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.98. 82,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184,086. Amcor has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,730,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1,213.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 708.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after buying an additional 2,171,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $24,568,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

