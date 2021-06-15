Brokerages Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,512.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

CRDF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,268. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Rodney S. Markin purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 452,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,156.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $114,304. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Caxton Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 109,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 308,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

