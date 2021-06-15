Brokerages Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,512.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

CRDF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,268. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Rodney S. Markin purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 452,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,156.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $114,304. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Caxton Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 109,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after buying an additional 308,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.