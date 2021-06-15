Brokerages Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Announce $2.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to announce $2.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 389.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $10.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after purchasing an additional 199,579 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after buying an additional 112,998 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after buying an additional 134,426 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 425,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,496,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,952,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

CBRL stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.51. 443,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,525. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $96.16 and a 52 week high of $178.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.