Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $980,000.00

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report sales of $980,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $350,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $13.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210,000.00 to $20.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.53 million, with estimates ranging from $2.02 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

CLSD stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 118,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

