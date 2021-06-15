Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $980,000.00

Brokerages expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report sales of $980,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $350,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $13.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210,000.00 to $20.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.53 million, with estimates ranging from $2.02 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

CLSD stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 118,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

