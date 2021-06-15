Brokerages Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.58. DexCom posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.35.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.10. 619,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,796. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.27.

In other DexCom news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.49, for a total value of $399,783.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,770,001.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,317 shares of company stock valued at $20,044,335. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in DexCom by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.