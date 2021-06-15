Brokerages Expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.18. Extended Stay America reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $259.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.07 million.

STAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie downgraded Extended Stay America to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

STAY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 308,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,452. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 170.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.88.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

