Brokerages Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Frontline posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 437,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

FRO stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,910. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

