Brokerages Expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.04). trivago posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%.

TRVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of trivago by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 777,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of trivago by 960.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of trivago by 536.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 42,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.78. trivago has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.71.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

