Brokerages Set Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Price Target at $11.25

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASMB. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist dropped their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASMB. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $13,476,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $3,085,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.12. 1,256,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.34. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

