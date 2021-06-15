Brokerages Set Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Price Target at $21.30

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,667.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 16,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

BANC opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.05 million, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.90. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

