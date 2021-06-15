Brokerages Set Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) Price Target at €59.85

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €58.92 ($69.32).

BN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

EPA:BN traded up €0.11 ($0.13) on Tuesday, reaching €59.48 ($69.98). 1,083,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.88. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

