Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Target Price at $112.55

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.
Several research firms have commented on PAC. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.
