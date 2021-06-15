Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Target Price at $112.55

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several research firms have commented on PAC. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,253. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $62.06 and a one year high of $118.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

