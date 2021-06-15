Brokerages Set Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) PT at $64.80

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $540,218.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,054.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,078 shares of company stock worth $3,240,918 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLIC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 591,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

