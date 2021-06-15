Brokerages Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target at $106.50

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Visteon stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $125.19. The company had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -597.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.06. Visteon has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

