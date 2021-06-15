Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BC. TheStreet raised shares of Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $95.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. Brunswick has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after buying an additional 185,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,537 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,885,000 after acquiring an additional 93,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

